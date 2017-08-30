CBS Announces ‘Survivor’ Season 35 Contestants

CBS announced the 18 contestants for Season 35 of “Survivor” on Wednesday.
The theme for the season will be “Heroes v. Healers. v. Hustlers.” The 18 contestants will be divided into three teams of six competitors each based upon how they are perceived by others. Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect from others. The contestants will compete in challenges in order to outwit, outplay, and outlast the others to become the Sole Survivor and win $1 million dollars.
“Survivor” returns on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Read the full list of the 18 castaways below.
“LEVU”- HEROES TRIBE
Alan Ball, 31
Hometown: Houston, Texas via Detroit, Mich.
NFL Player
Ben Driebergen, 34
Hometown: Boise, Id.
Marine
John “JP” Hilsabeck, 28
Hometown: Los Angeles
Firefighter
Chrissy Hofbeck, 46
Hometown: Glen Gardner, N.J.
Financial Analyst
Ashley Nolan, 26
Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla.
Lifeguard
Katrina Radke, 46
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Olympian
“SOKO”- HEALERS TRIBE
Jessica Johnston, 29
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Nurse Practitioner
Roark Luskin, 27
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Social Worker
Cole Medders, 24
Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.
Wilderness Therapy Guide
Joe Mena, 34
Hometown: Tolland, Conn. via Bronx, N.Y.
Probation Officer
Desiree “Desi” Williams, 27
Hometown: Peachtree City, Ga.
Physical Therapist
Mike Zahalsky, 43
Hometown: Parkland, Fla.
Urologist
“YAWA”- HUSTLERS TRIBE
Patrick Bolton, 24
Hometown: Lanett, Ala.
Small Business Owner
Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott, 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Celebrity Assistant
Simone Nguyen, 25
Hometown: Worcester, Mass.
Diversity Advocate
Devon Pinto, 23
Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.
Surf Instructor
Lauren Rimmer, 35
Hometown: Beaufort, N.C.
Fisherman
Ryan Ulrich, 23
Hometown: North Arlington, N.J.
Bellhop
The 35th edition of the series, which premiers on September 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will return to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.
The sooner people stop watching these heavily orchestrated game shows, the better off we’ll all be.