CBS Announces ‘Survivor’ Season 35 Contestants

CBS announced the 18 contestants for Season 35 of “Survivor” on Wednesday.

The theme for the season will be “Heroes v. Healers. v. Hustlers.” The 18 contestants will be divided into three teams of six competitors each based upon how they are perceived by others. Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect from others. The contestants will compete in challenges in order to outwit, outplay, and outlast the others to become the Sole Survivor and win $1 million dollars.

“Survivor” returns on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Read the full list of the 18 castaways below.

“LEVU”- HEROES TRIBE

Alan Ball, 31

Hometown: Houston, Texas via Detroit, Mich.

NFL Player

Ben Driebergen, 34

Hometown: Boise, Id.

Marine

John “JP” Hilsabeck, 28

Hometown: Los Angeles

Firefighter

Chrissy Hofbeck, 46

Hometown: Glen Gardner, N.J.

Financial Analyst

Ashley Nolan, 26

Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla.

Lifeguard

Katrina Radke, 46

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Olympian

“SOKO”- HEALERS TRIBE

Jessica Johnston, 29

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

Nurse Practitioner

Roark Luskin, 27

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Social Worker

Cole Medders, 24

Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.

Wilderness Therapy Guide

Joe Mena, 34

Hometown: Tolland, Conn. via Bronx, N.Y.

Probation Officer

Desiree “Desi” Williams, 27

Hometown: Peachtree City, Ga.

Physical Therapist

Mike Zahalsky, 43

Hometown: Parkland, Fla.

Urologist

“YAWA”- HUSTLERS TRIBE

Patrick Bolton, 24

Hometown: Lanett, Ala.

Small Business Owner

Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott, 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Celebrity Assistant

Simone Nguyen, 25

Hometown: Worcester, Mass.

Diversity Advocate

Devon Pinto, 23

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.

Surf Instructor

Lauren Rimmer, 35

Hometown: Beaufort, N.C.

Fisherman

Ryan Ulrich, 23

Hometown: North Arlington, N.J.

Bellhop

The 35th edition of the series will return to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.