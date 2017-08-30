CBS Announces ‘Survivor’ Season 35 Contestants

Staff Writer @matt_fern
The 18 castaways competing on SURVIVOR
Robert Voets

CBS announced the 18 contestants for Season 35 of “Survivor” on Wednesday.

The theme for the season will be “Heroes v. Healers. v. Hustlers.” The 18 contestants will be divided into three teams of six competitors each based upon how they are perceived by others. Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect from others. The contestants will compete in challenges in order to outwit, outplay, and outlast the others to become the Sole Survivor and win $1 million dollars.

“Survivor” returns on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Read the full list of the 18 castaways below.

“LEVU”- HEROES TRIBE

 

Alan Ball, 31

Hometown: Houston, Texas via Detroit, Mich.

NFL Player

 

Ben Driebergen, 34

Hometown: Boise, Id.

Marine

 

John “JP” Hilsabeck, 28

Hometown: Los Angeles

Firefighter

 

Chrissy Hofbeck, 46

Hometown: Glen Gardner, N.J.

Financial Analyst

 

Ashley Nolan, 26

Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla.

Lifeguard

 

Katrina Radke, 46

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Olympian

 

“SOKO”- HEALERS TRIBE

 

Jessica Johnston, 29

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

Nurse Practitioner

 

Roark Luskin, 27

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Social Worker

 

Cole Medders, 24

Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.

Wilderness Therapy Guide

 

Joe Mena, 34

Hometown: Tolland, Conn. via Bronx, N.Y.

Probation Officer

 

Desiree “Desi” Williams, 27

Hometown: Peachtree City, Ga.

Physical Therapist

 

Mike Zahalsky, 43

Hometown: Parkland, Fla.

Urologist

 

“YAWA”- HUSTLERS TRIBE

 

Patrick Bolton, 24

Hometown: Lanett, Ala.

Small Business Owner

 

Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott, 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Celebrity Assistant

 

Simone Nguyen, 25

Hometown: Worcester, Mass.

Diversity Advocate

 

Devon Pinto, 23

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.

Surf Instructor

 

Lauren Rimmer, 35

Hometown: Beaufort, N.C.

Fisherman

 

Ryan Ulrich, 23

Hometown: North Arlington, N.J.

Bellhop

The 35th edition of the series, which premiers on September 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will return to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

 

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Dunstan says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:09 pm

      The sooner people stop watching these heavily orchestrated game shows, the better off we’ll all be.

      Reply

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad