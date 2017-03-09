The 500th episode of venerable CBS reality series “Survivor” didn’t quite change any games. According to Nielsen’s preliminary ratings, the 34th season premiere was down from both the fall and spring openers in 2016, and the smallest Live+Same Day audience for a season opener.

The two-hour “Game Changers” premiere drew a 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and an average audience of 7.61 million viewers. CBS’ “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” premiered to a 0.9 in the demo and 5.35 million, better than previous slot occupant “Doubt” and around what “Code Black” was doing, though slightly lower in total viewers.

ABC’s comedies were a mixed bag before the return of Kiefer Sutherland presidential drama “Designated Survivor.” “The Goldbergs” brought in a 1.7 in the demo and 5.68 million viewers. “Speechless” drew a 1.5 and 4.99 million. “Modern Family” fell to a 1.9 and 6.51 million. “Black-ish” notched a 1.4 and 5.11 million viewers. “Designated Survivor” ticked up from its last episode back in December with a respectable 1.3 in the demo and 5.88 million viewers.

Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” came back from a week off with a low 1.2 in the demo and 5.86 million viewers. “Star” followed with a 1.1 and 3.87 million viewers.

NBC and The CW were in repeats for the night.

As a reminder, daily ratings fluctuations tend to amount to mere quantum foam; many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is counted. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings guarantees networks make advertisers.