Fox Developing Drama Series Based on Caleb Carr Novel ‘Surrender, New York’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox is developing a one-hour drama series based on the book “Surrender, New York” by Caleb Carr, Variety has learned exclusively.

The network has commissioned a script for the project with a penalty attached. The story follows a famed NYPD criminal psychologist, Dr. Trajan Jones, who brings his effective yet controversial methodology and persona to the rural town of Surrender, in upstate New York, where he joins forces with the local state trooper Penelope Howell.

The Jackal Group will produce. Richard Wenk will pen the script and executive produce. The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley will executive produce, along with Richard Arlook. Wenk has written several high-profile action films in his career, including the recent remake of “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer,” “The Expendables 2,” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” He is repped by Gersh and The Arlook Group.

Should this project move forward, it would be the latest TV adaptation of Carr’s work. TNT is preparing to release “The Alienist,” based on Carr’s book of the same name. It follows the search for a serial killer preying on young male prostitutes in New York in the late 19th century.

Fox is also developing the drama series “Proxy” with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. That project is centered on a technology that allows online followers to live voyeuristically through the experiences of hedonistic young “Proxies” on a remote island paradise. Daley and Goldstein made their directorial debut on the 2015 installment of the “Vacation” franchise, with Ed Helms taking over the role of Rusty Griswold. They also wrote the scripts for box office hits such as “Horrible Bosses” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” They are also set to direct the upcoming Warner Bros. comedy film “Game Night,” which counts Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, and Jesse Plemons among its cast.