“Superstore” has been renewed for a third season at NBC, and the comedy landed a supersized order of 22 episodes.

NBC announced the renewal for the 2017-2018 season on Tuesday afternoon.

Starring America Ferrera, “Superstore” centers around a group of employees at a big-box store, “Cloud 9.” Ben Feldman stars opposite Ferrera, along with Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash.

“We are extremely proud of ‘Superstore,’ which is one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television today,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “Through the show’s expertly drawn characters, our producers and cast do a remarkable job touching on many issues in which audiences can relate. To its credit, not only does ‘Superstore’ make us laugh, but it makes us think as well.”

The early renewal is no surprise, as “Superstore” is a favorite among NBC execs. The comedy is a solid performer in its second season. Thirteen episodes into its sophomore run, “Superstore” is averaging a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers. In delayed viewing, the comedy has lifted the network’s Thursday night 8 p.m. half-hour timeslot by 29% in the 18-49 demo, according to NBC.

The series is also a strong digital performer. In its first season, “Superstore” ranked as NBC’s top show across Hulu, NBC.com and on-demand, bringing in more than 33 million full-episode viewers on those platforms.

“Superstore” was created and written by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer with director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. Ferrera is a producer. The single-cam comedy hails from Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company and The District.