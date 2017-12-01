‘Supernatural’ Casts Danneel Ackles in Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Danneel Ackles is set to guest star in “Supernatural,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Ackles is set to recur as “Sister Jo” in the later part of the 13th season of the CW’s hit demon hunting drama. Sister Jo is described as “a well-known faith healer whose good works attract the attention of someone very, very bad: Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino).” The question she will have to face is whether Lucifer will kill her — or if he has bigger plans for her.

Her first appearance will be in episode 13, “Devil’s Bargain.”

Ackles joins a list of guest stars for this record season that include Christian Keyes, Jeffrey Vincent Parise, Keith Szarabajka, Yadira Guevara-Prip and Clark Backo, as well as the returns of David Haydn-Jones, Osric Chau, Lorette Devine, Briana Buckmaster, Kathryn Newton, Katherine Ramdeen and Kim Rhodes.

Ackles, who is married to “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles is best known for starring in the cult classic “Harold & Kumar” film franchise, in addition to her role as Rachel Gatina on the long-running WB series “One Tree Hill.”

She previously appeared with her husband in the 2007 independent film “Ten Inch Hero,” and in 2014 she worked with “Supernatural” star Misha Collins in his digital short “TSA America: Suspicious Bulges.”

Ackles is repped by The Gersh Agency and Untitled Entertainment.