‘Superior Donuts,’ ‘Man With a Plan’ Score Full Season 2 Orders at CBS

CBS has picked up sophomore Monday comedies “Superior Donuts” and “Man with a Plan” for full seasons, Variety has learned.

“Superior Donuts” takes place in a small Chicago donut shop, where curmudgeonly owner Arthur (Judd Hirsch) finds his 40-year routine changing when enterprising go-getter Franco (Jermaine Fowler) fast-talks his way into Arthur’s life, becoming his only employee. The show also stars Katey Sagal, David Koechner, Maz Jobrani, and Rell Battle. Diane Guerrero joined the show in its second season. Bob Daily, Neil Goldman, Garrett Donovan, Mark Teitelbaum, John R. Montgomery, Michael Rotenberg, Josh Lieberman, and Fowler executive produce. Season 2 kicked off in October, with the series currently averaging a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day viewing.

“Man with a Plan” stars Matt LeBlanc as a father who is thrown for a loop when he finds himself taking care of his three kids after his wife goes back to work. The series also stars Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley and Matt Cook. Jeff and Jackie Filgo, LeBlanc, Michael Rotenberg, Troy Zien and Gregg Mettler are executive producers. Its second season began on Nov. 13 and is averaging a 1.0 and 5.4 million viewers.

CBS Television Studios produces both shows.

The pick ups come on the heels of CBS announcing they would not extend the original 13 episode order of freshman drama “Wisdom of the Crowd,” essentially sealing that show’s cancellation. CBS previously gave full season orders to “Big Bang Theory” prequel “Young Sheldon,” the reboot of “SWAT,” and the military drama “SEAL Team.” The network also bumped comedy series “Me, Myself, and I” off its schedule, signalling that the series will be more than likely be cancelled.