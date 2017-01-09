The creators and cast of CBS’ “Superior Donuts” are looking to tackle social issues in their new multi-camera comedy. The series’ first episodes will feature story lines revolving around racial profiling, gun control, and anti-Muslim hate crimes.

But the producers say that those topics won’t get in the way of the show’s comedy.

“This isn’t going to be an issue of the week show,” executive producer Garrett Donovan said Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “We will talk about issues as it comes up organically. But we’ll also do stories about dating and different flavors of donuts and things.”

But, showrunner and fellow EP Bob Daily added, “If we were to incite a tweet war with the President of the United States, we probably wouldn’t turn that down.”

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Tracy Letts, “Superior Donuts” takes place in a Chicago doughnut shop. It stars Judd Hirsch as the elderly white owner of said shop and Jermaine Fowler as his young black employee.

Several jokes in the pilot focus on the racial differences between the two characters.

“You can’t not talk about these issues,” Fowler said. “It would be a disservice to comedy. That’s what our show is about.”

Although Donovan said that the show will not look to get into political “Republican or Democrat” issues, Hirsch said the show’s content will be informed by the election of Donald Trump as president.

“What comedy would not take advantage of the fact that this is a funny thing to happen to us?” Hirsch said. “Any administration is funny. Look, everything that the president says is up for grabs in this country. And that’s what makes great comedy. If you don’t do it, it looks like you’re hiding.”

“Superior Donuts” is scheduled to premiere Feb. 2 on CBS.