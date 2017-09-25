‘Supergirl’ Casts Saturn Girl for Season 3

Saturn Girl is headed to National City for “Supergirl” Season 3.

Amy Jackson will play the latest hero headed to Earth. The role marks the U.S. debut of the Bollywood actress, who started her career as a model. This won’t be the first time Saturn Girl has appeared in a live-action DC series. Alexz Johnson played the character during the eighth season of “Smallville.”

Saturn Girl, a.k.a. Imra Ardeen, is a kind, strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic powers to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth just in time to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) face one of her biggest threats.

The hero’s first appearance in a DC comic was in 1958’s “Adventure Comics” #247. In the comics, Saturn Girl is one of the founding members of the Legion of Super-Heroes in the 30th and 31st centuries. She was also the first female character to lead a super-team in comic book history.

Jackson joins a number of new actors cast for “Supergirl” Season 3, including Adrian Pasdar as Morgan Edge, Carl Lumbly as M’yrnn J’onzz (the father of J’onn J’onzz [David Harewood]), Yael Grobglas as DC villain Psi, and Odette Annable as Reign — the new big bad of the season.

Jackson is managed by Silver Lining Entertainment and Blacksheep Management in the U.K.

“Supergirl” Season 3 debuts on the CW Oct. 9.