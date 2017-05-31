Odette Annable Joins CW’s ‘Supergirl’ Season 3 as New Big Bad

“Supergirl” has set the next big bad for Season 3: Reign.

The DC Comics character will be played on the CW series by Odette Annable, Variety has learned.

Reign will be the villain of the third season, as part of an interpretation of the infamous World Killer storyline from the pages of DC Comics. Though the character is based on the comics, the costume for Annable’s TV character will be different from the DC version.

Reign — who first appeared in the New 52 reboot of DC Comics’ “Supergirl” series — is a Worldkiller akin to Doomsday, the famous Superman villain who killed the Man of Steel in 1992. She was taken as an infant by Kryptonian scientists who bestowed her new abilities. In the comics, Reign becomes an enemy of Supergirl when she arrives on Earth with the plan to conquer it. The character in the comics was created by Michael Green and Mahmud Asrar.

“Greg and I have wanted to work with Odette for years. We are beyond excited to have her join our cast in the scary, powerful and heartbreaking role of Reign,” said executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, on behalf of himself and executive producer Greg Berlanti.

The TV gig marks the latest for Annable who starred on CBS’ “Pure Genius,” ABC’s “Astronauts Wives Club.” She is also known for her roles on “House,” “Banshee” and “Cloverfield.”

Annable is the latest new star to join “Supergirl,” following former Lois Lane Teri Hatcher who played a villain in Season 2, and former Hercules Kevin Sorbo who also appeared as a baddie last season.

Annable is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.