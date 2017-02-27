This week’s episode of “Supergirl” sees a long-awaited family reunion as Jeremiah Danvers (Dean Cain) — Alex’s (Chyler Leigh) father and Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) adoptive father — is finally rescued by Cadmus.

Unfortunately, Jeremiah’s return raises some questions from certain members of the DEO. Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan), specifically, are wary about Jeremiah’s sudden rescue, which causes friction with others.

“Alex so wholeheartedly wants to believe that she’s right and everyone should jump in and trust him,” Leigh said during a Q&A following a screening of the episode last week at The CW offices in Burbank. “That’s from the standpoint of being a daughter, and not having seen him in so long. It’s when you have to strip the emotion from it and say ‘We have to vet this out fully and see what’s really going on’ then it creates some tension — especially between Kara and Alex.”

Those conflicts and line-in-the-sand drawing is what has executive producer Andrew Kreisberg excited about the upcoming episodes.

“No one is really wrong in a way,” he said. “Whether it’s Mon-El, or Kara, or Alex, or J’onn (David Harewood), everyone is doing what they do because they love each other and to keep the people that they love safe. To me, that’s the most interesting stuff. I loved getting to these episodes because it’s the best kind of dramatic conflict. Everybody’s right, and everybody’s wrong.”

“Supergirl” airs Mondays at 8/7c p.m. on the CW.