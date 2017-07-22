Adrian Pasdar, Carl Lumbly, Emma Tremblay, and Yael Grobglas Join ‘Supergirl’

The CW Casting: Supergirl Adds 4
Adrian Pasdar, Carl Lumbly, Emma Tremblay, and Yael Grobglas have been cast in “Supergirl” Season 3.

Pasdar will play Morgan Edge, a ruthless real estate developer who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. The DC villain’s big plans for National City instantly put him at odds with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

Lumbly will play M’yrnn J’onzz, the father of J’onn J’onnz, the Martian Manhunter (David Harewood). A pacifist religious leader on Mars, M’yrnn pushes his son in unexpected ways. Lumbly previously voiced the Martian Manhunter on the “Justice League” animated series.

Grobglas will portray DC character Psi, a psychic villain who uses people’s own minds against them.

Tremblay will play Ruby, a smart, independently-minded National City kid who’s fascinated by Supergirl and ends up in jeopardy because of it.

Supergirl returns for its third season Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

