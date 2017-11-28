TV Ratings: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Arrow’ Crossover Episodes Lift CW

The first two installments of the CW’s four-hour superhero-drama crossover event “Crisis on Earth X” lifted the CW to its most watched Monday night since 2009. From 8-10 p.m., the network averaged 2.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. “Supergirl” at 8 p.m. and “Arrow” at 9 p.m. each averaged a season-high 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo. In the network’s target 18-34, the two hours averaged a 0.8, giving the CW its best Monday night by that measure in five years.

NBC’s “The Voice” was up two tenths of a point from last week in the demo with a 1.9 rating making it the night’s top show. The singing competition also drew 9.8 million viewers, leading the night. Special “A Very Pentatonix Christmas” followed at 10 p.m. with a 1.2. NBC was the night’s highest rated network with a 1.7 rating and 6 share in the demo.

ABC special “CMA Country Christmas” averaged a 1.2 demo ratings and 8.2 million viewers from 8-10 p.m. “The Good Doctor” at 10 p.m. drew a 1.8 in the demo and 9.5 million viewers, on par with last week. ABC averaged a 1.4 / 5.

On CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” led off the night with a 1.2 demo rating and 6.1 million viewers, followed by “Man With a Plan” (1.1, 5.7 million), “Superior Donuts” (1.0, 5.1 million), “9JKL” (0.9, 4.6 million), and “Scorpion” (0.9, 5.4 million). CBS averaged a 1.0 / 4. Fox, airing reruns, averaged a 0.4 / 2.