Country music singer Luke Bryan has been tapped to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

His performance, which marks his first time appearing at the Super Bowl, will come as part of the pregame show. Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5.

The announcement was made by the NFL and FOX.

A two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association entertainer of the year, Bryan has sold nearly 8 million albums and had 17 number-one singles. His latest album, “Kill The Lights,” is certified platinum and has sold 3.5 million tracks.

Last year’s national anthem was performed by Lady Gaga, who gave a rousing rendition decked out in a glittery red pantsuit. The pop star will be headlining this year’s halftime show.

Other performers who have sung the anthem on the high-profile stage include: Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, and Garth Brooks.

Both the pregame and halftime show will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner.

Kriston Lee Pumphrey will perform both the anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

Last year’s Super Bowl, a 24-10 victory by the Denver Broncos over the Carolina Panthers, was the third most-watched in the history of the game, averaging 111.9 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. Viewership peaked at 115.5 million from 8:30-9 p.m. ET for the halftime show.

The Super Bowl airs Feb. 5 on Fox.