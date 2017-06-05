TV Ratings: ‘Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly’ Opens Decent, NBA Finals Game 2 Ticks Up

The debut of “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” enjoyed a modest debut in the overnight ratings, pulling a better number than “60 Minutes” in adults 18-49.

According to Nielsen data, Kelly’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin drew a 0.8 rating the demo and 6.1 million viewers at 7 p.m. on NBC. By comparison, an encore of “60 Minutes” on CBS drew a 0.6 but 6.6 million viewers. Kelly also managed to draw a 1.2 in the key news demographic, adults 25-54.

ABC easily topped the night, thanks to coverage of the NBA Finals. “Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night” (2.5, 8.2 million) and the “NBA Finals Countdown” (2.9, 8.2 million) aired at 7 and 7:30 respectively. Game 2 of the finals which began at 8, is currently averaging a 5.7 and 15.5 million viewers, up from last year’s Game 2 which initially drew a 5.5 and 14.3 million viewers. However, due to the nature of live sports, those numbers will most likely adjust up later today.

CBS and Fox aired only repeats.

Following Kelly’s debut, NBC aired a new episode of “American Ninja Warrior” (1.1, 4.2 million).

ABC finished the night with a 4.9 rating and 13.6 million viewers in the early numbers. NBC finished second in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 4.7 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.5 but fourth in viewers with 1.2 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with 0.4 but second in viewers with 4.8 million.