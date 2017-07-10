TV Ratings: ‘Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly’ Holds Even, ‘Candy Crush’ Opens Solid

This week’s “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” held even in the overnight ratings with its last original episode, while the series premiere of “Candy Crush” enjoyed a decent opening, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 7 p.m., Kelly averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers. That is even in the key demo with her last original episode on June 25, though down slightly in total viewers (3.2 million vs. 3.4 million). It is also the first time since the new news show premiered on June 4 that it has not declined in the ratings week-to-week. Kelly originally opened to a 0.8 in the key demo, and dropped to a 0.6, 0.5, and 0.4 rating in subsequent weeks. “Sunday Night” still lost in the timeslot in both measures to reruns of both “60 Minutes” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

NBC aired only repeats for the rest of primetime.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.8, 6.5 million) was the top-rated show of the night and improved in both measures from last week’s Sunday episode. The series premiere of the “Candy Crush” game show (1.1, 4.1 million) enjoyed a solid premiere on par with other network alternative programming for the night.

For ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.3, 6.8 million) held even, while “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (0.9, 4.6 million) was down in both measures. “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.9, 4.6 million) also dipped in both measures.

Fox aired only repeats.

CBS and ABC tied for the night in the key demo with a 1.0 each, but CBS was first in total viewers with 5.3 million. ABC was second in total viewers with 5.1 million. NBC was third overall with a 0.6 and 2.7 million viewers. Fox finished fourth with a 0.4 and 1.2 million.