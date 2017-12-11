TV Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Dips From Last Week

The “ ” matchup between Baltimore and Pittsburgh was down in the ratings compared to last week’s game, according to Nielsen data.

Airing on NBC, the game averaged an 11.6 rating in the metered market households, down approximately 11 percent from the 13.1 achieved by last week’s game. This week’s game is also currently averaging a 4.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 15.9 million viewers, though those numbers are subject to adjustment later today.

On Fox, the overrun of NFL football “The Simpsons” (2.7, 7.5 million) and “Bob’s Burgers” (1.6, 3.8 million) are currently at season highs. A second episode of “Bob’s Burgers” drew a 1.3 and 2.9 million. “Family Guy” (1.2, 2.8 million) was even.

On CBS, “60 Minutes” (1.1, 9.9 million) was down slightly in total viewers. “Wisdom of the Crowd” (0.7, 6.2 million) matched its series low in the key demo. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.8, 7.4 million) dipped in the demo, while “Madam Secretary” (0.7, 6.4 million) was even.

On ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.9, 5.4 million) was down in the demo but up in total viewers. A broadcast of the film “Frozen” drew a 1.2 and 4.9 million viewers, while the special “Encore!” drew a 0.5 and 1.9 million viewers.

NBC won the night with a 4.2 and 13.9 million viewers. Fox was second with a 2.9 and 8.8 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 0.9 but fourth in total viewers with 4.3 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.8 but third in total viewers with 7.5 million.