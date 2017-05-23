SundanceTV Releases New Photos of ‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’

SundanceTV has released new photos of “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” the second season of the BBC Two and See-Saw Films’ miniseries.

The crime mystery premieres in September 2017 on SundanceTV in the U.S., and stars Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman, and Gwendoline Christie.

Four years after the first season, Moss reprises her Golden Globe-winning role as Detective Robin Griffin as she returns to Sydney to piece together her life. She takes on a new case involving an unnamed Asian girl whose body washes up on Bondi Beach. There initially seems to be minimal hope of finding the killer, but upon further investigation, Robin realizes “China Girl” didn’t die alone. Meanwhile, Robin grapples with wanting to find the daughter she gave up at birth and dreading revealing the truth of her conception. Her quest to uncover “China Girl’s” identity brings her closer to secrets of the city and her own heart.

David Dencik (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”), Alice Englert (“Beautiful Creatures,” “Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell”), and Ewen Leslie (“The Daughter”) are also joining the cast.

The series had its world debut screening on Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival. Hulu has exclusive streaming rights to the series in the U.S. New episodes will be available to watch on Hulu the day after they air.

See the photos above and below: