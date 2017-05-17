TV News Roundup: SundanceTV Acquires U.S. Rights to Australian Comedy ‘Rosehaven’

In today’s roundup, SundanceTV secures U.S. rights for season one and will co-produce season two of Australian show “Rosehaven,” while “The Man in the High Castle” casts William Forsythe.

DEALS

SundanceTV has secured the U.S. rights for the first season of the Australian comedy series “Rosehaven” and will co-produce the second season with The Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Screen Tasmania and Screen Australia. The series follows Daniel McCallum, who returns to his rural Tasmanian hometown, Rosehaven to help his intimidating mother with her real estate business. He gets a surprise when his best friend from the mainland, Emma turns up on his doorstep – on the run from a marriage so fresh her husband is still on their honeymoon. Season 2 of the eight-episode series will begin filming Monday, June 19 in Tasmania.

CASTING

William Forsythe has been cast to play the role of J. Edgar Hoover, the powerful and controversial first director of the FBI, in Season 3 of the Amazon drama “The Man in the High Castle.” The series centers around what would have happened if the Allied Powers lost World War II. Forsythe’s numerous credits include recent appearances on “Hawaii 5-0,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “The Mentalist,” “Justified,” and “Chicago Justice” and in the films “The Rock,” “Raising Arizona,” “Dick Tracy,” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

DATES

AT&T AUDIENCE Network announced Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT as the premiere date of “Loudermilk.” The new half-hour scripted original comedy series will only air on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV NOW. The show follows Golden Globe nominee Ron Livingston as Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with a bad attitude.