TV News Roundup: Sundance TV Offers First Look at ‘The Split’

In today’s roundup, “The Split” previews a first look at the divorce drama, while Fox News Channel names a new full-time correspondent.

FIRST LOOKS

Sundance TV released first-look images at “The Split,” a six-part miniseries set to air on BBC One and Sundance TV in 2018. Divorce lawyer Hannah Defoe, played by Nicola Walker, is pictured in the offices of top London law firm Noble and Hale, while another photo shows her sister Nina (Annabel Scholey) and mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay). Created and written by Abi Morgan, “The Split” explores contemporary marriage and relationships through the personal and professional lives of the Defoes, a family of lawyers at the heart of London’s divorce circuit. Anthony Head and Rudi Dharmalingam join the previously announced cast, which also includes Stephen Mangan, Meera Syal, Fiona Button, Barry Atsma, and Stephen Tompkinson. Mathew Baynton, Tanya Franks, Chanel Cresswell, Tamara Lawrance, and Claire Rushbrook join as guest stars. Take a look at the photos below and above:

PREMIERE DATES

“This Close” will premiere Feb. 14 on Sundance Now. The series, created, written, and starring Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman, both of whom are deaf, explores the relationship between best friends Kate (Stern), who is newly engaged, and Michael (Feldman), who is attempting to move on from his ex-fiance. The ensemble cast also includes Cheryl Hines, Zach Gilford, Colt Prattes, and Marlee Matlin. Andrew Ahn is set to direct and executive producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Channel named contributor Gillian Turner a full-time news correspondent. Based in FNC’s Washington, DC bureau, Turner will cover the top news stories of the day across daytime and primetime programming. Turner joined FNC as a contributor in 2014 and has appeared on programs including “Fox News Sunday,” “America’s Newsroom,” “MediaBuzz,” and “Fox & Friends.” During her time as a contributor, she served as a columnist for The Hill and was vice president with Jones Group International, a global strategy firm, where she worked directly with former National Security Adviser Jim Jones. Previously, Turner worked at the White House National Security Council during the presidential administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Under the Obama administration, she served as the acting director for legislative affairs at the National Security Council and liaised between the White House and the U.S. House of Representatives on foreign policy and national security issues. During the Bush administration, Turner served as a research assistant in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

GSN announced Tim Carry to the role of executive vice president of distribution for GSN TV. Carry reports to CEO Mark Feldman and is based in the company’s New York office. In his new role, Carry is responsible for working closely with key decision-makers at MVPD’s to maximize distribution of GSN. Carry joins GSN from Fox News where he was executive vice president of affiliate sales and marketing. During his 20-year tenure with the company, Carry was responsible for the national distribution sales and marketing for the network’s launch in 1996 and was a key executive team member for Fox News.