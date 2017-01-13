SundanceTV is partnering with BBC One for new drama “The Split,” the network announced today at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“The Split” comes from Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan (“The Hour”). The drama examines the fast-paced world of high-powered female divorce lawyers through the lens of three sisters — rivals Hannah and Nina, and youngest sibling Rose — whose lives are upended by the return of their father Oscar after a 30-year absence.

“The remarkable creative team of Abi Morgan, Jane Featherstone, and Jessica Hobbs have tapped into an incredibly original, witty, poignant and compelling look at the world of divorce — in this case, through the lens of a family,” said Joel Stillerman, AMC and SundanceTV’s head of original programming.

The six-episode series, set in London, will go into production in the U.K. In addition to Abi Morgan, who is lead writer on the series, Jane Eden (“The Dumping Ground”) and Louise Ironside (“River City”) are on board to pen an episode. Jessica Hobbs (“River,” “Broadchurch”) will direct. The series will be executive produced by Sister Pictures Founder Jane Featherstone, creator Abi Morgan and director Jessica Hobbs, with Lucy Richer for the BBC. It will be produced by Lucy Dyke.

BBC Worldwide will handle international distribution, but after its run on SundanceTV, sibling subscription service Sundance Now will have the exclusive U.S. streaming rights.

SundanceTV parent company AMC Networks has tied itself ever more closely with the Brits of late, most recently taking a non-voting minority stake in the BBC and ITV’s streaming service BritBox. SundanceTV will also be the home of ITV’s “Liar,” starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd, and continues to be the U.S. TV home for Jane Campion’s “Top of the Lake.”