SundanceTV Announces ‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’ Premiere Date, New Miniseries ‘Unspeakable’

Sundance has announced premiere dates for the highly-anticipated “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” upcoming new drama “Liar,” and two-night true crime special event “Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders,” as well as a greenlight for a new eight-part drama series “Unspeakable.”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl,” the second installment of Sundance’s limited series starring Elisabeth Moss as Detective Robin Griffin will bow as a three-night special event starting September 10 at 9pm.

“Liar,” which stars Ioan Gruffudd and Joanne Froggatt, will premiere on September 27 at 10pm. “Liar” tells the story of a teacher (Froggatt) whose date with a surgeon (Gruffudd) sets forth a series of “volatile accusations that capsize their lives.”

“Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders” will air as a two-night special event on November 18 and 19, starting at 9pm each night. This special focuses on the crime chronicled in Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” and draws from first-hand accounts of relatives, family friends, townspeople, and local law enforcement to tell the story more fully.

“Unspeakable,” which focuses on the 1980s tainted blood scandal in Canada, is set to debut in 2018 on CBC in Canada and on SundanceTV in the U.S. as a joint venture. The series is created by Robert C. Cooper, who will serve as showrunner. It is based on the first-person experience and two non-fiction books (“Bad Blood” by Vic Parsons and “The Gift of Death” by Andre Picard) and follows the emergence of HIV and Hepatitis C in Canada in the early ’80s and the tragedy that resulted after thousands of people were unnecessarily infected by tainted blood. The series is a passion project for Cooper, who himself was a victim, having contracted Hepatitis C from tainted blood.

“I am thrilled and, frankly, somewhat daunted by the opportunity to tell this story that has deeply affected so many people,” said Cooper. “CBC is the perfect place for this project and I am grateful to Sally Catto and everyone at the broadcaster for their support. I am also extremely excited to have SundanceTV and AMC Studios on board and thankful to Jan Diedrichsen of SundanceTV and Rick Olshansky and Stefan Reinhardt of AMC Studios for their enthusiasm for the project.”

A CBC and SundanceTV original series, “Unspeakable” is produced by Mezo Entertainment, with Cooper and Meridian Artists’ Glenn Cockburn serving as executive producers.