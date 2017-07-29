Sundance Now Orders ‘Back,’ Sets Premieres for ‘Riviera’ and ‘Rillington Place’

Streaming service Sundance Now is beefing up its slate with a new original comedy along with two acquisitions.

“Back,” a six-part comedy, is created and written by Simon Blackwell (“Veep”), directed by Ben Palmer (“The Inbetweeners”) and starring David Mitchell (“Peep Show”) and Robert Webb (“Peep Show”).

The comedy, which will premiere on Sundance Now in fall 2017 and on SundanceTV in 2018, follows Stephen (Mitchell) as he tries to follow in his recently deceased father’s footsteps and take over the family business, but his plans are foiled by the unexpected return of his estranged foster brother, Andrew (Webb).

“Funny and clever with a strong emotional heart, ‘Back’ is an auteur-driven series that brings together a unique pairing of some of today’s best comedic minds,” said Jan Diedrichsen, general manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “It is the perfect entrée into comedy for Sundance Now, with its compelling yet relatable characters and hilarious storylines.”

The series is produced by That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Productions. Blackwell, Mitchell and Webb will serve as executive producers, along with Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice.

“David and Robert are the holy trinity of British comedy and, in this increasingly dynamic global marketplace, we’re delighted that this wonderful new show will reach U.S. audiences thanks to our friends at Sundance Now,” said Allen, CEO of Big Talk Productions.

Sundance Now also announced the premiere date for “Riviera,” a thriller starring Julia Stiles (The Bourne Series). The ten-part drama, which aired to ratings success in the U.K., will bow on September 14.

“Supremely written and complete with fantastic performances from Julia Stiles and an impressive ensemble, ‘Riviera’ allows for binge-viewing at its finest,” said Diedrichsen. “Set against the lavish world of the French Riviera, this incredible story unfolds with unexpected dramatic twists and turns every step of the way.”

Georgina (Julia Stiles) is newly married to billionaire Constantine Clios when he is killed in a yacht explosion. She is shocked to discover the fortune that maintained his lifestyle is tainted with dishonesty, double-dealing, crime, and ultimately murder. “Riviera” also stars Lena Olin, Adrian Lester, Iwan Rheon, Anthony LaPaglia, and Phil Davis.

Created by Neil Jordan (“The Crying Game”), “Riviera” is based on an original idea by Paul McGuinness; John Banville (“The Sea”) co-wrote the first two episodes . The series, which is produced by Foz Allan for Archery Pictures and Primo Productions, is executive produced by Jordan, Liza Marshall, Kris Thykier, and former U2 manager Paul McGuinness.

Sundance Now also announced the acquisition of the miniseries “Rillington Place.” The three-part drama, which stars Samantha Morton and Tim Roth, explores the life of serial killer John Christie and the murders at 10 Rillington Place, London in the 1940s and ’50s. It will premiere on November 9th.

“’Rillington Place’ weaves together a gifted cast of renowned actors and a remarkably unique storytelling

method, set against a factually based and utterly terrifying backdrop,” said Diedrichsen.

“Rillington Place” is based on the real-life multiple murders carried out by Christie. The subsequent tragic miscarriage of justice, which led to Timothy Evans being hanged for a crime he did not commit, contributed towards the abolition of capital punishment in Britain.

“Rillington Place” hails from BBC Studios in association with Bandit Television for BBC One. It is directed by Craig Viveiros and written by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone.