SundanceTV Global Buys ‘Romper Stomper’ Series Based on Russell Crowe Movie

SundanceTV Global has picked up “Romper Stomper,” the TV adaptation of the 1992 movie of the same name, about Australian far-right skinheads and their anti-fascist counterparts.

Sundance has snagged a raft of international rights to the series. It will play it on its SundanceTV Global channel in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa region.

The series is an original for Australian streaming service Stan, and was produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond, with the backing of Screen Australia and Film Victoria. Geoffrey Wright, creator of the original film, which helped launch Russell Crowe’s career, is a producer on the series, alongside John Edwards and Dan Edwards. Jacqueline McKenzie and Dan Wyllie, from the movie, are also in the series.

DCD Rights is distributing the six-part series and struck the Sundance deal. It gets its full international launch at the Mipcom market next month.

“The drama promises to deliver a much more complex peeling of the political onion than the original movie, offering a startlingly new perspective from all sides, and an even-handed, fictional interpretation of issues faced by many countries in the world today, making it hugely relevant for a global audience,” said DCD Rights boss Nicky Davies Williams.