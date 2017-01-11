Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” FX’s “Atlanta” and HBO’s “Westworld” are among the freshman series earning TV nominations for the Directors Guild Awards.
The comedy series competition was rounded out by two noms apiece for HBO’s “Veep” (for Becky Martin and Dale Stern) and “Silicon Valley” (for Alec Berg and Mike Judge) in addition to Donald Glover’s bid for Atlanta.”
On the drama side, “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer are up against “Westworld” co-creator Jonathan Nolan, John Singleton and Ryan Murphy for separate episodes of FX’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and Miguel Sapochnik for “Game of Thrones.” For all but Murphy, these are first-time DGA noms.
Alex Rudzinski grabbed two noms in the telepic and miniseries category, one for his work with Thomas Kail on Fox’s “Grease Live” and one for his work with Kenny Leon on NBC’s “Hairspray Live.” Jay Roach is in the hunt for his work on HBO’s “All the Way.” Steve Zaillian is up for the first episode of HBO’s “The Night Of.” ABC’s “Madoff” earned a nom for Raymond De Felitta.
In the tall/variety/news programming field, TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” broke through with a nom for Paul Pennolino. And “Full Frontal” earned a mention for Paul Myers for its “A Very Full Frontal Special.”
A&E Network’s real-time ride-along series “Live PD” grabbed a spot in the reality category for director John Gonzalez. Two other newcomers — NBC’s “Strong” (Brian Smith) and Fox’s “American Grit” (J. Rupert Thompson) — also earned mentions.
The commercial nominees included “The Place Beyond the Pines” director Derek Cianfrance, for spots produced with RadicalMedia for Nike Golf, Powerade and Square Space.
Here is a complete list of TV nominations:
DRAMA SERIES
THE DUFFER BROTHERS
Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
(Netflix)
The Duffer Brothers’ Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Timothy Lonsdale
First Assistant Director: Richard Denault
Second Assistant Directors: Maria Battle Campbell, Kristina M. Peterson
Second Second Assistant Director: Simeon Jones
Additional Second Assistant Director: Franchesca Winters
RYAN MURPHY
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From the Ashes of Tragedy”
(FX)
Mr. Murphy’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich
First Assistant Director: Leo Bauer
Second Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman
Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa
Additional Second Assistant Director: Alicia Lewis
JONATHAN NOLAN
Westworld, “The Original”
(HBO)
Mr. Nolan’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Robert Del Valle
First Assistant Director: Kim H. Winther
Second Assistant Director: Jeff Okabayashi
Second Second Assistant Directors: Michelene Mundo, Katie Pruitt
MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK
Game of Thrones, “The Battle of the Bastards”
(HBO)
JOHN SINGLETON
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card”
(FX)
Mr. Singleton’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich
First Assistant Director: Dan Shaw
Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kim Richards, Kyle Hollingsworth
COMEDY SERIES
ALEC BERG
Silicon Valley, “Daily Active Users”
(HBO)
Mr. Berg’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary
First Assistant Director: Nick Mastandrea
Second Assistant Director: Sally Brunski
Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards
Additional Second Assistant Director: Kathleen D. Brennan
DONALD GLOVER
Atlanta, “B.A.N.”
(FX)
Mr. Glover’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr
First Assistant Director: Veronica A. HodgeHampton
Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham
Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King
Additional Second Assistant Director: Mike Brune
MIKE JUDGE
Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly”
(HBO)
Mr. Judge’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary
First Assistant Director: James “Billy” Burton
Second Assistant Director: Thomas Boucher
Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards
BECKY MARTIN
Veep, “Inauguration”
(HBO)
Ms. Martin’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Hyman
First Assistant Director: Dale Stern
Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer
Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle
Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti
DALE STERN
Veep, “Mother”
(HBO)
Mr. Stern’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Hyman
First Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer
Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg
Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle
Additional Second Assistant Director: Cecilia Sweatman
MOVIES/MINISERIES
RAYMOND DE FELITTA
Madoff
(ABC)
Mr. De Felitta’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Moshe Bardach
First Assistant Director: Scott Lazar
Second Assistant Director: David Fischer
Second Second Assistant Director: Ramona Murphy-Adair
Location Manager: Eddy Collyns
THOMAS KAIL (Directed By)
ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By)
Grease Live!
(FOX)
Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Adam Mishler, Brad Duns
Head Stage Manager: Garry Hood
Stage Managers: Jennifer Marquet, John Esposito, Jonathan Marks, Rob Sellers Jr., Dani Farrelly, Paul Forrest, Roy Friedland, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Drina Mohacsi, Tshaka Stewart, Mike Strauss, Cheryl Teetzel-Moore, Ari Woog
KENNY LEON (Directed By)
ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By)
Hairspray Live!
(NBC)
Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Brad Duns, Amy WilcoxBarker
Stage Managers: Garry Hood, John Esposito, Dani Farrelly, Roy Friedland, Paul Forrest, John Hill, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Jonathan Marks, Jennifer Marquet, Donna Parker, Cody Renard Richard, Rob Sellers Jr., Murray Siegel, Jackie Stathis, Mike Strauss
JAY ROACH
All the Way
(HBO)
Mr. Roach’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Scott Ferguson
First Assistant Director: Josh King
Second Assistant Director: Aaron Fitzgerald
Second Second Assistant Directors: Jason C. Brown, Matthew Milan
STEVEN ZAILLIAN
The Night Of, “The Beach”
(HBO)
Mr. Zaillian’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Greer Yeaton
First Assistant Director: Michael Steele
Second Assistant Director: Ginger Gonzalez
Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Iovine
Location Manager: Shane Haden
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS — REGULARLY SCHEDULED
PAUL G. CASEY
Real Time With Bill Maher, “Show #1437”
(HBO)
Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson
NORA GERARD
CBS Sunday Morning, “Charles Osgood Farewell Broadcast”
(CBS)
Ms. Gerard’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Bernard Rozenberg, Jessica Frank, Patricia Finnegan, Jyll PhillipsFriedman
Stage Managers: Mark Dicso, Lindsley Newbury
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #0179”
(CBS)
Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Yvonne DeMare, Karen Yaeger
Stage Manager: Mark McKenna
DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle”
(NBC)
Mr. King’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly
PAUL PENNOLINO
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “Episode #1030”
(TBS)
Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Jeremy Hardwick
Stage Manager: Laura Mack
More to come