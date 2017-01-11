Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” FX’s “Atlanta” and HBO’s “Westworld” are among the freshman series earning TV nominations for the Directors Guild Awards.

The comedy series competition was rounded out by two noms apiece for HBO’s “Veep” (for Becky Martin and Dale Stern) and “Silicon Valley” (for Alec Berg and Mike Judge) in addition to Donald Glover’s bid for Atlanta.”

On the drama side, “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer are up against “Westworld” co-creator Jonathan Nolan, John Singleton and Ryan Murphy for separate episodes of FX’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and Miguel Sapochnik for “Game of Thrones.” For all but Murphy, these are first-time DGA noms.

Alex Rudzinski grabbed two noms in the telepic and miniseries category, one for his work with Thomas Kail on Fox’s “Grease Live” and one for his work with Kenny Leon on NBC’s “Hairspray Live.” Jay Roach is in the hunt for his work on HBO’s “All the Way.” Steve Zaillian is up for the first episode of HBO’s “The Night Of.” ABC’s “Madoff” earned a nom for Raymond De Felitta.

In the tall/variety/news programming field, TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” broke through with a nom for Paul Pennolino. And “Full Frontal” earned a mention for Paul Myers for its “A Very Full Frontal Special.”

A&E Network’s real-time ride-along series “Live PD” grabbed a spot in the reality category for director John Gonzalez. Two other newcomers — NBC’s “Strong” (Brian Smith) and Fox’s “American Grit” (J. Rupert Thompson) — also earned mentions.

The commercial nominees included “The Place Beyond the Pines” director Derek Cianfrance, for spots produced with RadicalMedia for Nike Golf, Powerade and Square Space.

Here is a complete list of TV nominations:

DRAMA SERIES

THE DUFFER BROTHERS

Stranger Things, “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”

(Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers’ Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Timothy Lonsdale

First Assistant Director: Richard Denault

Second Assistant Directors: Maria Battle Campbell, Kristina M. Peterson

Second Second Assistant Director: Simeon Jones

Additional Second Assistant Director: Franchesca Winters

RYAN MURPHY

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “From the Ashes of Tragedy”

(FX)

Mr. Murphy’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich

First Assistant Director: Leo Bauer

Second Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa

Additional Second Assistant Director: Alicia Lewis

JONATHAN NOLAN

Westworld, “The Original”

(HBO)

Mr. Nolan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Robert Del Valle

First Assistant Director: Kim H. Winther

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Okabayashi

Second Second Assistant Directors: Michelene Mundo, Katie Pruitt

MIGUEL SAPOCHNIK

Game of Thrones, “The Battle of the Bastards”

(HBO)

JOHN SINGLETON

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, “The Race Card”

(FX)

Mr. Singleton’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chip Vucelich

First Assistant Director: Dan Shaw

Second Assistant Director: Matt Pexa

Second Second Assistant Directors: Kim Richards, Kyle Hollingsworth

COMEDY SERIES

ALEC BERG

Silicon Valley, “Daily Active Users”

(HBO)

Mr. Berg’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary

First Assistant Director: Nick Mastandrea

Second Assistant Director: Sally Brunski

Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards

Additional Second Assistant Director: Kathleen D. Brennan

DONALD GLOVER

Atlanta, “B.A.N.”

(FX)

Mr. Glover’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr

First Assistant Director: Veronica A. HodgeHampton

Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham

Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King

Additional Second Assistant Director: Mike Brune

MIKE JUDGE

Silicon Valley, “Founder Friendly”

(HBO)

Mr. Judge’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Tyler Romary

First Assistant Director: James “Billy” Burton

Second Assistant Director: Thomas Boucher

Second Second Assistant Director: Kim Richards

BECKY MARTIN

Veep, “Inauguration”

(HBO)

Ms. Martin’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti

DALE STERN

Veep, “Mother”

(HBO)

Mr. Stern’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Cecilia Sweatman

MOVIES/MINISERIES

RAYMOND DE FELITTA

Madoff

(ABC)

Mr. De Felitta’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Moshe Bardach

First Assistant Director: Scott Lazar

Second Assistant Director: David Fischer

Second Second Assistant Director: Ramona Murphy-Adair

Location Manager: Eddy Collyns

THOMAS KAIL (Directed By)

ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By)

Grease Live!

(FOX)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Adam Mishler, Brad Duns

Head Stage Manager: Garry Hood

Stage Managers: Jennifer Marquet, John Esposito, Jonathan Marks, Rob Sellers Jr., Dani Farrelly, Paul Forrest, Roy Friedland, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Drina Mohacsi, Tshaka Stewart, Mike Strauss, Cheryl Teetzel-Moore, Ari Woog

KENNY LEON (Directed By)

ALEX RUDZINSKI (Live Television Direction By)

Hairspray Live!

(NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Brad Duns, Amy WilcoxBarker

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, John Esposito, Dani Farrelly, Roy Friedland, Paul Forrest, John Hill, Chris Hines, Roxanne Lozano, Jonathan Marks, Jennifer Marquet, Donna Parker, Cody Renard Richard, Rob Sellers Jr., Murray Siegel, Jackie Stathis, Mike Strauss

JAY ROACH

All the Way

(HBO)

Mr. Roach’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: Josh King

Second Assistant Director: Aaron Fitzgerald

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jason C. Brown, Matthew Milan

STEVEN ZAILLIAN

The Night Of, “The Beach”

(HBO)

Mr. Zaillian’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Greer Yeaton

First Assistant Director: Michael Steele

Second Assistant Director: Ginger Gonzalez

Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Iovine

Location Manager: Shane Haden

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS — REGULARLY SCHEDULED

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Show #1437”

(HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

NORA GERARD

CBS Sunday Morning, “Charles Osgood Farewell Broadcast”

(CBS)

Ms. Gerard’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Bernard Rozenberg, Jessica Frank, Patricia Finnegan, Jyll PhillipsFriedman

Stage Managers: Mark Dicso, Lindsley Newbury

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #0179”

(CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne DeMare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Manager: Mark McKenna

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle”

(NBC)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

PAUL PENNOLINO

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, “Episode #1030”

(TBS)

Mr. Pennolino’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Jeremy Hardwick

Stage Manager: Laura Mack

