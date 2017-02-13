Turn that frown Upside Down — the first photos from the second season of “Stranger Things” have arrived.

Netflix’s new pics, released a week after a teaser trailer aired during the Super Bowl for the show’s upcoming season, show a concerned Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) gripping her son Will (Noah Schnapp), who is adjusting to life after being rescued from the Upside Down. The image also reveals a new character, Max (Sadie Sink), who has a complex and suspicious past.

Other photos in the set show the kids of “Things” possibly trick-or-treating while clad in Ghostbusters costumes, as well as the terrified gazes of Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in a car.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Stranger Things” creators Ross and Matt Duffer said that although they envision the series to continue for four or five seasons, that plan may change as the show progresses.

“Everything changes as we move forward so we’ll see,” Ross Duffer said. “I want it to have a really finite ending. I don’t want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they’re losing interest. You wanna end when you’re on top,” Matt Duffer added.

Season 2 of “Stranger Things” debuts Halloween Day on Netflix.

See other photos below: