‘Stranger Things’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

“Stranger Things” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix, the streaming service announced Friday.

The series takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

The series stars: Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, and Sadie Sink as Max. The series also features Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner, Paul Reiser as Dr. Sam Owens, and Sean Astin as Bob Newby.

The Duffer brothers created the series and serve as executive producers. Dan Cohen and Iain Patterson also executive produce along with Shawn Levy, who also directs. The series is a Netflix production.

The first season proved to be a major sleeper hit, generating positive reviews and garnering 18 Emmy nominations, of which it won five. Both seasons currently hold a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Variety‘s Maureen Ryan wrote in her review of Season 2: “As fine as the show’s justly lauded young cast is, the adult actors — especially Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery — anchor every psychological nuance with subtle skill and ease.”