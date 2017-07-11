Netflix Sets Oct. 27 Premiere Date for ‘Stranger Things 2’

“Stranger Things” fans won’t have to wait until Halloween to catch up with the goings-on in Hawkins, Ind.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that the show’s much-anticipated second season will drop its nine episodes on Oct. 27. A teaser trailer that ran during the Super Bowl in February had flagged Halloween as the show’s return date.

A key art image released Tuesday depicts the four pre-teen youths who were central to season one perched on bikes as they stare at an inferno in the sky.

Per the official season 2 description: “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

The first season of “Stranger Things” became a sleeper hit for Netflix last summer. The series revolves around the residents of a small town who grapple with mysterious forces unleashed by a secretive government lab in their midst. The show is expected to be a contender at this year’s Emmy Awards when the nominations are announced on Thursday.

“Stranger Things” was created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer. Millie Bobby Brown emerged as a breakout star from Season 1 for her role as the alien youth known as Eleven. The large ensemble cast also includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton.