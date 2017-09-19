‘Stranger Things’ Producer Justin Doble Inks Overall Deal at Amazon

Stranger Things” writer and producer Justin Doble has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios, Variety has learned.

Doble will develop genre television projects exclusively for Prime Video. In addition to his writing on both seasons of the “Stranger Things,” Doble has also written for Jason Katims’s “The Path,” and Millar and Gough’s “Into the Badlands.” He began his career as a writer on “Fringe” after taking part in the Warner Bros. Television Writer’s Program. He is a recipient of two WGA nominations for his work on “Stranger Things.”

“We have long admired Justin’s ability to create stories and characters that stoke fans’ passion,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of event series for Amazon Studios. “He has contributed to some of the best genre out there, and we are excited to collaborate with him as we build a slate of high-profile shows.”

Doble’s deal comes as Amazon is looking to focus its production efforts on big, “Game of Thrones”-esque genre projects, as Variety exclusively reported. The streamer has already cancelled its drama projects “The Last Tycoon” and “Z: The Beginning of Everything” in pursuit of that goal. Amazon Studios also recently lured “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman away from AMC with a new overall deal.

 

