StoryFirst Takes Control of Pinewood Television

Peter Gerwe’s StoryFirst has bought Pinewood-Shepperton Studios out of their joint-venture production company, Pinewood Television. The company was set up in early 2016 as a producer of high-end TV drama for the international market. StoryFirst will now rename the business.

Helen Gregory, the co-creator and co-executive producer of Shondaland/ABC series “The Catch,” runs Pinewood Television and will stay put, as will co-production executive Christian Wikander, who joined in August 2016 from Swedish pubcaster SVT, where he was head of drama. Board members Gerwe, Michael Grade, and Premila Hoon will all also remain in place.

Pinewood Group Chairman Paul Golding said the company was moving away from developing new content but would remain in film and TV financing. “We wish StoryFirst every success in the next stage of the company’s development,” he said. “In the meantime, Pinewood will continue to finance independent screen-based content rather than developing new material.”

Pinewood Television was a partner with Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch production company on the BBC and PBS one-off drama “The Child in Time” (pictured), which was broadcast Sunday on BBC One. Pinewood is also a co-producer on SVT’s “Jordskott” and upcoming Viaplay original “Conspiracy of Silence,” and has a six-project pact with Sony’s action and adventure channel AXN.

“The business is flourishing and is well on its way to being a major player in scripted television drama,” said Gerwe, the U.S. entrepreneur who founded StoryFirst. “Helen and her team will continue to build the company. StoryFirst intends to make additional investments in the growing slate of exciting high-end TV drama projects under the new banner.”