‘Stitchers’ Cancelled at Freeform After Three Seasons

“Stitchers” has been cancelled after three seasons on Freeform, Variety has confirmed.

The series follows a young woman (Emma Ishta) who is recruited into a secret government agency to be “stitched” into the minds of the recently deceased, using their memories to investigate murders and help solve mysteries before they go to the grave.

Along with Ishta, the series starred Kyle Harris, Ritesh Rajan, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Allison Scagliotti and Damon Dayoub. Executive producers are Jeffrey Alan Schechter, Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken.

The series had slipped in the Live+Same Day ratings in its third season, averaging a 0.13 rating in adults 18-49 and 365,000 viewers per episode, making it one of the lower-rated originals currently airing on Freeform.

Back in August, Freeform gave a Season 2 renewal to “Famous in Love,” which stars Bella Thorne as a college student named Paige as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster, and then must navigate her new star-studded life and the highs and lows that come fame. That series hails from Marlene King, creator of Freeform’s hit series “Pretty Little Liars,” which recently ended after seven seasons.

Other Freeform originals currently on the air include “The Fosters,” “Shadowhunters,” “The Bold Type,” “Young & Hungry,” and “Beyond.” The Marvel series “Cloak & Dagger” and the mermaid drama “Sirens” will launch on Freeform in 2018.