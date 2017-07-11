HBO Sets Documentary Feature on Steven Spielberg

HBO is giving the documentary treatment to Steven Spielberg.

Directed and produced by “American Masters” alum Susan Lacy, “Spielberg” is set to air Oct. 7. Lacy conducted more than 30 hours of interviews with the renowned filmmaker for the feature-length doc.

Spielberg himself narrates the documentary, which chronicles his nearly 50-year career.

Among the notables who contribute insights on Spielberg are J.J. Abrams, Christian Bale, Drew Barrymore, Cate Blanchett, Francis Ford Coppola, Daniel Craig, Daniel Day-Lewis, Brian de Palma, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Richard Dreyfuss, Ralph Fiennes, Harrison Ford, David Geffen, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Holly Hunter, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Ben Kingsley, Kathleen Kennedy, George Lucas, Liam Neeson, Martin Scorsese, Oprah Winfrey, and Robert Zemeckis.

