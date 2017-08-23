Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Godless’ Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Images at Netflix

“Godless,” a new seven-part original limited series from creator Steven Soderbergh, will premiere on Netflix Nov. 22.

The western stars Jeff Daniels as notorious criminal Frank Griffin, who, along with his band of outlaws, is on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode (Jack O’Donnell), who betrayed Griffin and his men. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widower Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), an outcast herself, in the worn-down, isolated mining town of La Belle, N.M., which is governed mainly by women. When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend itself against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier.

“Godless” is exec produced by Casey Silver and Soderbergh and written and directed by Scott Frank, who is also an executive producer.

The series marks Daniels’ first television appearance since 2014, when he appeared as Will McAvoy in HBO’s “The Newsroom.” It’s also Netflix’s first original venture into the Western arena, a genre that competitors Amazon and Hulu have not entered as of yet.

Soderbergh’s other recent projects include “Logan Lucky,” starring Channing Tatum, and “Ocean’s Eight,” an all-female spin-off of his original “Ocean’s” series.

Check out first-look photos from the show below.