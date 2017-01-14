Steve Harvey, Caitlyn Jenner, Andy Cohen, “Match Game,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” are among the personalities and programs to land nominations for the third annual Reality Breakthrough Awards.

The winners are determined by a panel of industry pros assembled by the National Association of Television Program Executives.

The kudos will be handed out Jan. 17 at a luncheon ceremony held as part of the NATPE conference at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. “Fuller House” star Bob Saget is set to host.

Here is a complete list of nominations:

REALITY PERSONALITIES

Bear Grylls

Blake Shelton

Caitlyn Jenner

Reza Farahan

Todd Chrisley

REALITY HOSTS

Andy Cohen

Jane Lynch

Nick Cannon

RuPaul Charles

Steve Harvey

REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars

The Voice

Top Chef

GAME SHOWS

Celebrity Family Feud

Family Feud

Hollywood Game Night

Match Game

The $100,000 Pyramid

DOCUMENTARY

Chef’s Table

Making a Murderer

O.J.: Made in America

The Seventies

Weiner

STRUCTURED REALITY

Chopped

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank

The Profit

Undercover Boss

DOCUSOAP

Braxton Family Values

Chrisley Knows Best

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY

60 Days In

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Hard Knocks

Intervention

Naked and Afraid

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Real Time with Bill Maher

Vice

Judges for the 2017 NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards:

Brett Hansen, Partner, Head of Alternative Television at United Talent Agency (UTA)

Chachi Senior, SVP, Original Programming at Spike TV

Corie Henson, EVP, Alternative Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company

David Gross, Agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

Denise Contis, EVP, Development and Production at Discovery

Eliot Goldberg, SVP of Nonfiction and Alternative Programming at AMC and SundanceTV

Jenny Groom, SVP, Alternative Programming & Development at NBCUniversal

Josh Pyatt, Partner at WME Entertainment

Lauren Gellert, EVP, Development & Original Programming at WEtv

Michael Bloom, SVP, Unscripted and Specials at TNT/TBS

Michael Kagan, Head of International Television and Media at ICM Partners

Nina Diaz, EVP and Head of Reality at MTV and VH1

Rob Mills, SVP, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night at ABC Television Network

Rod Aissa, EVP, Original Programming and Development at Oxygen Media

Russ McCarroll, SVP, Development and Programming at History

Sean Zeid, Head of Domestic Alternative Television at Paradigm Talent Agency

Todd Christopher, Partner, Chief Strategy Officer at The Gersh Agency