Steve Harvey, Caitlyn Jenner, Andy Cohen, “Match Game,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” are among the personalities and programs to land nominations for the third annual Reality Breakthrough Awards.
The winners are determined by a panel of industry pros assembled by the National Association of Television Program Executives.
The kudos will be handed out Jan. 17 at a luncheon ceremony held as part of the NATPE conference at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami. “Fuller House” star Bob Saget is set to host.
Here is a complete list of nominations:
REALITY PERSONALITIES
Bear Grylls
Blake Shelton
Caitlyn Jenner
Reza Farahan
Todd Chrisley
REALITY HOSTS
Andy Cohen
Jane Lynch
Nick Cannon
RuPaul Charles
Steve Harvey
REALITY COMPETITION
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars
The Voice
Top Chef
GAME SHOWS
Celebrity Family Feud
Family Feud
Hollywood Game Night
Match Game
The $100,000 Pyramid
DOCUMENTARY
Chef’s Table
Making a Murderer
O.J.: Made in America
The Seventies
Weiner
STRUCTURED REALITY
Chopped
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank
The Profit
Undercover Boss
DOCUSOAP
Braxton Family Values
Chrisley Knows Best
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
UNSTRUCTURED REALITY
60 Days In
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Hard Knocks
Intervention
Naked and Afraid
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Real Time with Bill Maher
Vice
Judges for the 2017 NATPE Reality Breakthrough Awards:
Brett Hansen, Partner, Head of Alternative Television at United Talent Agency (UTA)
Chachi Senior, SVP, Original Programming at Spike TV
Corie Henson, EVP, Alternative Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company
David Gross, Agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Denise Contis, EVP, Development and Production at Discovery
Eliot Goldberg, SVP of Nonfiction and Alternative Programming at AMC and SundanceTV
Jenny Groom, SVP, Alternative Programming & Development at NBCUniversal
Josh Pyatt, Partner at WME Entertainment
Lauren Gellert, EVP, Development & Original Programming at WEtv
Michael Bloom, SVP, Unscripted and Specials at TNT/TBS
Michael Kagan, Head of International Television and Media at ICM Partners
Nina Diaz, EVP and Head of Reality at MTV and VH1
Rob Mills, SVP, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night at ABC Television Network
Rod Aissa, EVP, Original Programming and Development at Oxygen Media
Russ McCarroll, SVP, Development and Programming at History
Sean Zeid, Head of Domestic Alternative Television at Paradigm Talent Agency
Todd Christopher, Partner, Chief Strategy Officer at The Gersh Agency