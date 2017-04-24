Daytime veteran Shane Farley has been tapped to serve as executive producer of comedian Steve Harvey’s new daytime talk show. The new show, “Steve,” will premiere Sept. 5. Set to air on NBC-owned stations and other leading station groups, the new talker has been picked up in 95% of the U.S.

The show is set to tape in Los Angeles. Harvey’s current daytime show, “Steve Harvey,” tapes in Chicago.

In November, Harvey set a sew deal with NBCUniversal and IMG to launch a syndicated daytime talk show that would give him a sizable ownership stake and control over the production. Harvey has spent five seasons as the host of an eponymous daytime talk show produced by Endemol Shine North America and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television.

Harvey’s new show, also distributed by NBCUniversal, will tape on a new set on the Universal lot. Farley will executive produce alongside Gerald Washington and IMG’s Mark Shapiro and Mike Antinoro. Among the shows Farley has worked on are NBC’s “The Voice” and VH1’s “Big Morning Buzz,” as well as “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” “Rachael Ray,” and “The Wayne Brady Show.”

“As I embark on this new adventure, I’m excited to explore everything Los Angeles has to offer for this new show,” said Steve Harvey. “‘Steve’ is going to be different than my current daytime show. The new location will allow me to welcome more celebrity guests and more importantly let me do what I enjoy doing best, being funny!”

Harvey is the host of ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud,” NBC’s “Little Big Shots” and Fox’s upcoming “Showtime at the Apollo,” as well as syndicated gameshow “Family Feud” and radio program “Steve Harvey Morning Show.”