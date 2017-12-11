Veteran Anchor Steve Edwards Out at ‘Good Day L.A.’

Steve Edwards, who has served as the anchor of Fox 11’s “Good Day L.A.” for more than two decades and has been a fixture in L.A.-area TV since the ’70s, is out at the morning news show.

A spokesperson said Edwards is “no longer employed by KTTV,” the station that hosts the Los Angeles-based Fox 11, but declined to provide further details. According to a report from FTV Live, Edwards was fired after sexual harassment allegations were made against him. FTV Live was also the first to report that New director Kris Knutsen announced to staff that Edwards was no longer with the station.

Edwards has hosted “Good Day L.A.” since 1995. He was already a presence in local L.A. television, however, and has hosted shows including KCBS-TV’s “Two on the Town,” KABC-TV’s “AM Los Angeles,” and “The Steve Edwards Show.”

Edwards has earned several Los Angeles-area Emmys, got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004, and accepted the Governor’s Award at the 62nd annual L.A. Emmys. He first started working at KCBS-TV Los Angeles in 1978. Before moving to Los Angeles, he worked multiple television and radio jobs in Houston and Chicago, originally getting his start at a Houston radio station in the late 1960s.