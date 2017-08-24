Steve Coogan Brings ‘Alan Partridge’ Back to the BBC

Steve Coogan’s most famous creation “Alan Partridge” is set to return to the BBC, it was confirmed Thursday by Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy. The character will feature in a new series for BBC One to be broadcast in 2018. BBC Two will also air an hour-long 25th anniversary special later this year.

The character, a fictional radio and television presenter, was first created by Coogan and “Veep” creator Armando Iannucci for BBC Radio in 1992, later transferring to TV. A movie spin-off, “Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa,” was released in 2013.

“Alan Partridge is in the top tier of comedy characters of all time,” said Allen. “It fills my comedy heart with joy to welcome him back to BBC One and BBC Two.”

The new commission will mark the character’s first full-series appearance on the BBC since the second season of “I’m Alan Partridge” in 2002. Coogan more recently played the character in web-series “Mid Morning Matters With Alan Partridge,” which was re-edited from 24 15-minute online episodes into two seasons of six 30-minute shows for Sky Atlantic, most recently airing February-March 2016.

Both the special and the new series will be produced by Coogan’s Baby Cow Productions.