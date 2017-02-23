Olive Prods., the New York-based production company led by Steve Buscemi, Stanley Tucci and Wren Arthur, has inked a multi-year television first-look deal with global producer-distributor Entertainment One.

The pact, spearheaded by Carolyn Newman, VP scripted programming at eOne Television, adds to the company’s first-look deals and partnerships with leading talent, including Mark Gordon and Steven Spielberg.

Under the deal, eOne will serve as the studio and control worldwide rights to TV projects produced out of the new partnership.

“We’ve found a globally-minded studio partner that shares in our commitment to bold, strong, irreverent characters,” Arthur said. “We look forward to reaching audiences around the globe through stories that matter.”

Buscemi and Tucci added: “eOne really get what we are about and are perfectly aligned with our sensibilities.”

Pancho Mansfield, president, global scripted programming, eOne Television, said: “As producers, Steve and Stanley have an unparalleled sense for finding standout characters and bringing them to the screen. We’re thrilled to be working with them and their brilliant partner Wren.”

Producing credits for Wren, who is head of production and development at Olive, as well as an exec producer on TV projects, include Robert Altman’s “A Prairie Home Companion.”

Olive, whose “mandate is to tell stories with great characters, humor, and compassion,” according to a statement, has an eclectic slate of TV shows and features.

Recent productions from Olive, which won an Emmy with “Park Bench with Steve Buscemi,” include “Final Portrait,” written and directed by Tucci, and starring Geoffrey Rush and Armie Hammer. The film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

Olive is prepping a New York-based feature “Puzzle” for playwright Annie Baker, who won a Pulitzer Prize for “The Flick,” and writer-director Oren Moverman, whose film “The Dinner” premiered in Berlin this month.

Buscemi currently stars opposite Louis C.K. in the series “Horace and Pete,” and features in Armando Iannucci’s film “The Death of Stalin.” Tucci will star in Olive’s movie “Submission,” written and directed by Richard Levine, and portrays Jack Warner in Ryan Murphy’s TV series “Feud.”