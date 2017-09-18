Sterling K. Brown Gets Played Off Stage After Historic Emmy Win

Sterling K. Brown got played off the stage while accepting the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

The “This Is Us” star made history with his victory, becoming the first black actor in 19 years to win in that category, following Andre Braugher for “Homicide: Life on the Streets” in 1998, James Earl Jones for “Gabriel’s Fire” in 1991, and Bill Cosby for “I Spy” between 1966 and 1968. Brown also won an Emmy last year for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his role as prosecutor Christopher Darden in FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Brown said he is a fan of his fellow nominees Anthony Hopkins, Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Liev Schreiber, Kevin Spacey, and co-star Milo Ventimiglia (“first, last, and always a fan” ), and thanked his castmates.

“Milo, Mandy, Justin, Chrissy, you are the best white TV family that a brother has ever had — better than Mr. Drummond, better than them white folks at ‘Webster,’” he said. “Susan Kelechi Watson, it is my pleasure to rep black love with you, sister. Let’s keep doing it like Martin and Gina.”

Brown was then played off the stage as he was thanking “our writers, you are our lifeblood.”

On “This Is Us,” Brown plays Randall Pearson, one of three siblings who are the focus of the show. His character had the standout story of Season 1 with the deeply emotional process of reconciling with the biological father he never knew, just before the father dies of cancer.