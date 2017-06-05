Sterling K. Brown Reveals Which Crude ‘Louie’ Line Delighted ‘Black America’

According to Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson still gets people approaching her and joking about her “juicy black pussy.”

The joke was spawned from a reference Pamela Adlon made to Louis C.K. on his show “Louie” regarding Watson, who played Louie’s ex-wife in the show. The subject was brought up during an interview between Brown and Adlon on Variety‘s Actors on Actors, and the “People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and “This Is Us” actor requested that Adlon recite the line because he loved it so much.

“I can’t believe those translucent children came out of your juicy black pussy,” she said through laughter.

Brown insisted the graphic nature of the language was fine, since Variety would bleep it out. (We didn’t.) Brown said Watson, who co-stars with Brown on NBC’s “This Is Us,” told him that people still come up to her to inappropriately reference the line.

“They call her JBP?!” Adlon asked in shock.

Brown continued that black America, in hearing the words come out of Adlon’s mouth, “collectively peed on ourselves.” Adlon insisted that she begged C.K. not to make her say the line, but Brown reassured her that it worked, and even questioned whether he’d be able to make himself say it if it was his line.

The interview will air in its entirety on Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” Season 6, presented by Shutterstock, which premieres June 13 on PBS SoCal.

Watch the video here or above.