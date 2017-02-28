Stephen Moyer has been cast in a leading role in Fox’s Marvel pilot, Variety has confirmed.

The untitled action-adventure series will focus on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

The “True Blood” alum will play the dad, Reed, who’s described as an ambitious attorney trying to balance the demands of his job at the DA’s office with his family responsibilities.

The project hails from writer Matt Nix and Bryan Singer who will direct the pilot. Nix penned the pilot and will serve as executive producer with Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and Singer. 20th Century Fox TV and Marvel Television are producing.

Moyer joins a growing cast, including Jamie Chung who will play Blink, the character with powers of teleportation, and Blair Redford, who will play another mutant, Sam, the strong-headed leader of the underground network.

Coming up, Moyer will star on Fox’s police brutality event series “Shots Fired.” He also recently starred in Kurt Sutter’s “Bastard Executioner” on FX. He is repped by WME and manager Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment.