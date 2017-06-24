Stephen Colbert Appears on Russian TV, Jokes About Presidential Run

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Stephen Colbert Announces Possible Run for
CBS

Stephen Colbert made an appearance on Russian TV, where he appeared to jokingly mull a presidential run.

In a video released Friday, Colbert appeared on “Evening Urgant,” a late-night style talk show that airs on Russia’s Channel 1. The back and forth between Colbert and host Ivan Urgant took place partly in Russian, partly in English.

In the interview, Colbert and Urgant played a Russian roulette-style drinking game with multiple vodka shots.

Lifting a glass to the studio audience upon taking his first shot, Colbert said, “To the beautiful and friendly Russian people, I have no idea why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting you.” Colbert then took a shot and ate a pickle.

After Urgant took a shot, Colbert asked, “By the way, can I announce something?” He then continued, “I’m here in Russia … I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself. If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please, just come let me know.”

Colbert and Urgant then toasted and drank, with Colbert toasting “A strong America, a strong Russia.”

Watch the full video below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad