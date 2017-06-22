Stephen Colbert Takes ‘Late Show’ to Russia in Dig at Trump

Stephen Colbert has never been shy about going the extra mile for comedy, and this time he went more than just a mile.

On Thursday, the “Late Show” host tweeted a response to President Donald Trump’s announcement he has no tapes of conversations of former FBI Director James Comey in which Colbert is strolling through the streets of Russia. “Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’m in Russia,” Colbert wrote. “If the ‘tapes’ exist, I’ll bring you back a copy!” It is unknown exactly when Colbert will air footage from the trip, with a spokesperson for CBS confirming only that Colbert is in Russia on assignment for a future broadcast.

Colbert’s viewership numbers have surged ever since the election of Donald Trump, with Colbert’s pointedly political comedy resonating strongly with viewers in Trump’s America. Colbert’s ratings during the 2016-2017 overtook the previously unstoppable “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in total viewers, marking CBS’ first late night win since the 1994-1995 season, excluding 2009-2010 when NBC replaced Conan O’Brien with Jay Leno midway through the season. “The Late Show” was also the only late-night program to post year-to-year growth in total viewers, up 11% from 2.89m.

Colbert is the latest media personality to visit the country. Megyn Kelly launched her new NBC News show with an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Shortly thereafter, Showtime debuted Oliver Stone’s “The Putin Interviews.”