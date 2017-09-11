CBS’ ‘Late Show’ Plans Two-Year Stephen Colbert Retrospective for September 18

Fans of Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” will get to walk down Memory Lane on September 18, when the CBS late-night program toasts its host’s two years on the air with a retrospective.

Few additional details were available about the content of the program, but a person familiar with the situation confirmed the broadcast would celebrate Colbert’s two years at the helm of the wee-hours franchise. Colbert started his run on September 8, 2015, taking over the seat from the previous occupant, David Letterman.

The broadcast is expected to feature clips from the past two years, during which Colbert has emerged as a leading comedic foil to President Donald Trump. Colbert has also worked to engage thought leaders, politicians and corporate chiefs, landing interviews with former Vice President Joe Biden and Apple CEO Tim Cook, among others.

The show will serve another function: Colbert will host this coming Sunday’s broadcast of the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS. As such, the retrospective will afford the host and his staff time to get back to New York before restarting production of original episodes.