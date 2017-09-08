Stephen Colbert to Appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Ahead of Emmys

Stephen Colbert will cross enemy lines with an appearance on late-night rival Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC show.

Colbert, the host of CBS’ “The Late Show,” will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Sept. 14 ahead of hosting the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. Of course, this is not the first time Kimmel and Colbert have shared airtime. Back in 2015, Kimmel appeared on “The Late Show” shortly after Colbert took over for David Letterman, during which Kimmel poked fun at the notion that he and Colbert were bitter rivals. “It’s a weird thing,” Kimmel said. “I think it was established with Letterman and Leno and people thought it would just continue like the Crusades.”

This is also the latest in a string of late-night hosts appearing on each others’ shows. Trevor Noah recently paid a visit to “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” while Meyers is scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this coming week. “Late Late Show” host James Corden has also appeared on “Late Night.” In addition, John Oliver and Samantha Bee, hosts of “Last Week Tonight” and “Full Frontal” respectively, have appeared on fellow “Daily Show” alum Colbert’s show in the past.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.