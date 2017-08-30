Stephen Colbert Jokes About Hacking, Wardrobe in Emmys Hosting Promos (Watch)

Don’t worry; Stephen Colbert’s got this.

The upcoming Emmys host stars in two promo videos, released this week, which joke about issues both great and frivolous (hacking in one, and his outfit for the big night in the other).

In one teaser, Colbert explains that there won’t be any sort of hacking-related mishap during his show (let alone an Oscars-style mixup). “You know, there’s been a lot of hacking this year,” he says. “So to ensure that the winners remain top secret, I’ve had my assistant place all the envelopes in this giant safe.” His assistant groans from inside the safe. “Only a couple more weeks,” Colbert reassures.

“Hey, has anyone seen my tuxedo?” he asks in the other video. “Never mind, I know where I left it,” he says and proceeds to rip off his suit to reveal a finely pressed tux underneath.

Colbert has nine Emmy awards to his name — three for his time on “The Daily Show” and six for “The Colbert Report.” He’s up for more this year for both his regular hosting gig on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and his election night special.

The ceremony is set to be broadcast live Sept. 17 on CBS.

Watch the promos below:

    1. Garcia says:
      August 30, 2017 at 8:49 am

      With the hate-filled, no-talented Colbert, this is will be the lowest rated Emmy telecast of all time, just like this year’s VMA’s. He’s as funny as paint-brush drying.

      Reply

