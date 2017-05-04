Stephen Colbert Defends Controversial Trump Jokes: ‘I Don’t Regret That’

Stephen Colbert has addressed the controversial jokes about President Donald Trump that sparked a #FireColbert campaign over the past two days… but stopped short of an apology.

“Welcome to ‘The Late Show.’ I’m your host, Stephen Colbert,” he says at the top of Wednesday night’s show, according to a transcript obtained from CBS. “Still? I am still the host? I’m still the host!!”

“Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine,” he continues. “So at the end of that monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

The rant in question was sparked by Trump’s treatment of CBS News’ John Dickerson during an interview, when POTUS abruptly stopped the conversation after Dickerson questioned him about wire-tapping claims. Colbert took it upon himself to say to Trump the things Dickerson could not.

However, for some, it wasn’t Colbert’s harshness toward Trump that stirred backlash, but his decision to call Trump Vladimir Putin’s “c— holster,” which many called homophobic. The host did address that controversy with a show of support for the LGBTQ community.

“So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be,” he says. “I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that.”

