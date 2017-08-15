‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Hits Ratings High with Anthony Scaramucci Interview

Stephen Colbert’s interview with Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House Communications director, helped lift “The Late Show” to its highest-rated Monday telecast since Colbert took over the CBS late-night show.

According to Nielsen data, in the metered markets, Colbert averaged a 3.1 rating, nearly doubling both “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (1.6 rating) and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (1.6 rating). He also managed to tie the mark set by the May 9, 2017 episode as the highest-rated regularly scheduled night since he took over the show in September 2015. Finally, early numbers have Colbert drawing a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, putting him ahead of both Fallon (0.5) and Kimmel (0.4) for the night in the key demo.

The win comes as another feather in the cap of Colbert, who has been on a ratings hot streak ever since the election of Donald Trump. Although NBC’s “Tonight Show” maintains a lead in the adults 18-49 demographic, Colbert has surpassed Fallon in total viewers. Most recently, “The Late Show” claimed its largest margin of victory ever in total viewers for the week ending Aug. 4.

“The Late Show” averaged 3.2 million viewers per episode that week, compared to “The Tonight Show’s” 2.3 million viewers, meaning Colbert topped Fallon by 39% in the measure. Colbert was also up 35% in viewers compared to the same week last year.

Scaramucci — popularly known as “The Mooch” — has been in the limelight ever since he was fired after 10 days on the job in the White House, following a vulgar interview that was published in which he slammed Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Reince Priebus.