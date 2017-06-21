Stephanie Groves Named Universal Cable Productions Head of Current Programming

Stephanie Groves has been named head of current programming for Universal Cable Productions. She replaces Richard Rothstein, who is departing the NBCUniversal studio.

Groves joins UCP as senior VP of current from Warner Horizon, which she moved to from Warner Bros. Television in 2015. Groves joined Warner Bros. TV in 1998 and most previously served as SVP of current at the studio. During her time there, she oversaw “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Person of Interest” and “Supergirl,” among other shows.

Rothstein departs to transition to producing. As part of that transition, he will join season two of “Falling Water,” produced by UCP for USA Network, as an executive producer. Among the shows Rothstein supervised as executive VP of current programming at UCP were “Mr. Robot,” “Colony,” “Suits,” “Royal Pains” and “Playing House” on USA; “12 Monkeys,” “The Magicians” and “Hunters” on Syfy; “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” on Bravo; and “Difficult People” on Hulu.

Prior to joining UCP, Rothstein served as senior VP of cable programming at Universal Media Studios. There he oversaw the development and production of several series including “Battlestar Galactica” and “Eureka.”

