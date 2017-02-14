Starz is going to issue pre-paid subscription cards that allow consumers to pay for the premium service without using credit cards, CEO Chris Albrecht revealed Tuesday in a Q&A session at the Recode Media conference in Laguna Niguel, Calif.

While he stopped short of offering details on the new payment option, which are still being worked out according to a Starz rep, Albrecht said the pre-paid cards will be on the market sometime early this year. One variable still being debated is how long a period can be purchased considering a monthly rate could make for subscribers who wouldn’t stick around for long.

“One of the big obstacles in the subscription business is churn, whether TV or magazines,” he said.

Pre-paid cards, which other premium TV or streaming services from HBO to Netflix don’t typically offer in the U.S., is just one way Albrecht says he’s rethinking standard Starz operating procedures as it is just months into the direct-to-consumer business via its branded app. Starz has long been a pay-TV premium option, and more recently entered into streaming via platforms owned by tech giants including Apple and Amazon.

Albrecht didn’t update the membership numbers for the Starz app, which he repeated has reached 1 million subscribers. HBO Now recently announced hitting the 2 million mark, while Variety exclusively revealed Monday that Showtime just reached 1.5 million.