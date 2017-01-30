Starz chief operating officer Jeffrey Hirsch has signed a renewed agreement that will keep him at the network until December, 2020.

“We are pleased to extend Jeff’s tenure as COO of Starz, providing the company with great continuity as we continue our drive to be a powerhouse global content provider,” said Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht. “In a short time at Starz, he re-energized growth at the company by rebranding the networks and launching one of the best streaming apps in the TV business, firmly securing the network’s position as the second most-subscribed to premium TV network in the U.S.* We look forward to working with him to drive revenue growth, innovation and global strategic opportunities to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Hirsch was promoted to COO in June, after overseeing the rebranding of Starz and its Encore networks and the launch of its standalone streaming app. He joined Starz in 2015 as executive vice president and chief marketing officer from Time Warner Cable, where he led all corporate marketing efforts. He will continue to oversee affiliate sales, marketing, programming operations, network scheduling, content acquisitions, research, distribution and technology, and product development for Starz.

Prior to joining Time Warner Cable in 1999, Hirsch held positions at NYNEX Corporation in product bundling and McCann-Erickson in advertising.